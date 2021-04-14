BGR to offer flights to Miami and Dallas this summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two new flights will be available this summer at Bangor International Airport.

American Airlines will offer non-stop flights to both Miami and Dallas.

Miami flights will be Saturday only.

Dallas flights will be Saturday only until mid-August when it will be offered daily until November.

With the covid vaccine being administered and covid restrictions slowly being lifted, these flights will offer Mainers more opportunities for travel this summer.

Having these flights will also offer a potential boost to tourism here.

”It opens up a whole world of international routes and connections for us. But also to get people from Dallas and Miami to Bangor. To explore Acadia, to check out our new national monument. There’s all kinds of different things that people can come here and do in the summer so the timing of these routes is perfect for that,” said Aimee Thibodeau, Market and Business Development Manager.

American Airlines will offer the Miami route from the end of June through Labor Day.

The flights to Dallas start July 3rd.

