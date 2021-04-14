Bates College lifts lockdown

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Bates College lifted a 12-day lockdown aimed at containing an outbreak of COVID-19, and in-person classes resumed Wednesday.

David Joshua McIntosh, vice president for campus life, told students the school was immediately “lifting the in-room restriction” it imposed April 1.

“We are confident that we have contained the outbreak that began with social gatherings” during the last weekend of March, McIntosh said.

The college still has more than 30 students who tested positive in isolation housing, half the number it had at the peak of the outbreak.

Six students remain in quarantine, and the college will continue to conduct tests for the rest of the week out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.