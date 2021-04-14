Advertisement

Bangor Teens prepare materials for shoes to help children in Uganda

By Ryan Munn
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Helping children in need was the goal for dozens of Bangor area teenagers during Lent.

They came together to prepare materials for 118 pairs of shoes for children in Uganda.

A 1,000 dollar donation from the St. Paul the Apostle Parish and other parish families helped with the effort.

The youth ministry group cut denim pieces which will be sent to Uganda.

From there, local crafts people will sew the pieces to create the shoes for area children.

It’s all part of a project called Sole Hope.

”A simple action, kind of like an art project that you did in elementary school. But having that being able to have an impact on the world and help some people overseas,” says KJ Morse, a student.

“Even though a lot of the community is shut down to a certain extent that there’s still ways to affect our global community and that’s what the church is all about. So it’s about getting out and helping our brothers and sisters across the world,” said Ken Morse, KJ’s Dad.

For more information about the program, you can can visit solohope.org.

