Bangor Savings Bank gives out $1.2M to help community amid pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor Savings Bank has spent the last year giving back to organizations in Maine and New Hampshire.

The Bank gave out $1.2M in gifts and grants to help with COVID-19 relief and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

President Bob Montgomery-Rice says their entire team worked together to address various needs within the community.

He says the bank is committed to addressing the needs related to the pandemic as well as system racism and social inequity.

”It’s really important that if you want to have a strong economy. You have to be part of it and when you are part of it you have to give. Give to those issues that are occurring at the moment. We are only as strong as the weakest links in our community,” President & CEO, Bangor Savings Bank, Bob Montgomery-Rice, said.

Some of the organizations that received funding include Good Shepherd Food Bank, Bangor region YMCA, and the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project.

