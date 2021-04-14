Augusta City Manager will retire after 23 years on the job

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The City Manager of Augusta is retiring this fall.

His 23 years in the role is the longest in the city’s history.

We spoke with Bill Bridgeo as he looked back at his career in city government.

” If you had asked me how long I thought I’d be in this job probably what I would have predicted, 5 or 6 years if all goes well.”

“Somehow in the blur of an eye five or six became twenty-three.”

Bill Bridgeo was born in Aroostook county to Canadian parents and became interested in local government in his twenties. He served as city manager in Calais and then Canandaigua, New York before taking the position in Augusta in 1998.

“Two days are never the same, there’s always something exciting going on in the community.”

He says he’s proud of the progress that has been made in Augusta, from the renovation of historic buildings into senior living homes, to the expansion of the library, to numerous other projects.

“Our downtown now, it’s in a whole different place.”

Bridgeo credits a positive civic environment and the hard work of many others for his successes.

“There’s been consistently good working relationship between state government and its host capital city and that’s always been a priority for us and it continues to be.”

He has advice for his successor and anyone considering civic service.

“I’ve taught municipal administration in local government at UMA for a dozen years now. Never compromise on your ethics, never compromise on your principals.”

Bridgeo’s last day will be September 10th, after which he plans to do some traveling with his wife.

“We’ll jump in the station wagon just head out maybe even without an agenda just explore this great country of ours.”

But he also plans to return in Augusta and find ways to volunteer and give back to the community that has employed him for more than two decades.

“It’s been a really blessed experience for me and for my family and I’ll be ever grateful for the opportunity.”

