Acadia National Park assesses pandemic damage

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The National Park Service has released a study of the effects of the pandemic on National Parks.

It says the Park Service has seen gaps in long-term monitoring of natural and cultural resources in 2021.

For Acadia National Park, officials say they are still evaluating how changes in visitation and traffic affected wildlife, cultural resources, and environmental conditions like air quality and noise pollution.

Many long-term research projects and management actions had to be delayed or cancelled due to COVID 19.

Acadia also lost workers last year and offered fewer park programs.

