A local food stand in Bucksport will re-open again Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A seasonal food stand in Bucksport is ready for the return of customers.

Crosby’s Drive-in officially re-opens this Saturday.

They have been closed since Labor Day.

First opened in 1938, this drive-in restaurant has an array of food - from seafood to sandwiches to ice cream.

Owner Mike Valenoti said they will take every precaution necessary to keep the staff and customers safe this year.

”We understand that this is a brutal, brutal situation that a lot of small businesses are in at the moment. We thank you for our previous year, we really appreciate your patronage. We hope to have the same sort of enthusiasm this year as we did last year and we’re going to try and do the best we can for you guys, as much as we possibly can,” said Owner Mike Valenoti.

To get a glimpse at their menu and other information, you can check out Crosby’s Drive-In on Facebook.

