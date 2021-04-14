Advertisement

28 year old Mars Hill man killed during armed confrontation with police

Mars Hill Officer Involved Shooting
Mars Hill Officer Involved Shooting(N/A)
By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
UPDATE: Jacob Wood, 28, is the individual who was shot and killed early this morning in Mars Hill. Isaac Ward is the deputy involved in the shooting. Deputy Ward is on administrative leave pending the investigation. No further information will be provided at this time. Investigators remain in the early stages of the investigation processing the scene and conducting interviews.

Sheriff Shawn Gillen says, “Deputy Sheriff Ward is a 5-year veteran on the force. He is now on administrative leave pending the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.”

Mars Hill, Maine (WAGM) - From the Aroostook County Sheriff Office:

On April 14, 2021, at approximately 2:58 AM, Deputy Sheriffs from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on Scovil Street in Mars Hill.

When they arrived, an armed confrontation occurred outside a residence, resulting in a man being shot by a deputy sheriff.

The man died at the scene.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident, as it is standard practice when a law enforcement uses deadly force.

The investigation is in its early stages. The names of deputies involved and the individual who was shot will not be released until appropriate family notifications have been made.

No further details of the incident will be released during the pendency of the investigation.

