28 year old man killed during armed confrontation with police in Mars Hill

By Adriana Sanchez and Cam Smith
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Mars Hill, Maine (WAGM) - The office of the Attorney General is currently investigating the death of 28-year-old Jake Wood. The incident happened here at the apartment complex on Scovil Street in Mars Hill. I spoke with one neighbor who wants to remain anonymous, and she tells me, this was unsettling.

“I got up this morning and looked outside and there were just cops everywhere. A body on the ground with a blanket over it and I didn’t know what the heck was going on. It felt like I stepped into a different world.”

According to Sheriff Shawn Gillen, police responded to a 911 call around 3:00 a.m.

“An armed confrontation occurred outside the residence,” Sheriff Gillen said. “That resulted in Jacob Wood, 28, being shot and killed by Deputy Sheriff Isaac Ward. Deputy Sheriff Ward is now on Administrative leave pending the investigation.”

He says Wood’s body has been transported to Augusta for an Autopsy that will take place Thursday and the investigation is in the early stages.

“The Attorney General’s Office is now in charge of the investigation, and it is ongoing.”

The neighbor we spoke with says this is a difficult situation.

“It’s just hard to think about it. Something like that really bothers me to see a life taken and not know why… and it’s so close to home.”

Deputy Sheriff, Isaac Ward, is a 5-year veteran on the force. Authorities were on scene for a majority of the day. We will continue to update everyone as more details become available.

UPDATE: Jacob Wood, 28, is the individual who was shot and killed early this morning in Mars Hill. Isaac Ward is the deputy involved in the shooting. Deputy Ward is on administrative leave pending the investigation. No further information will be provided at this time. Investigators remain in the early stages of the investigation processing the scene and conducting interviews.

Sheriff Shawn Gillen says, “Deputy Sheriff Ward is a 5-year veteran on the force. He is now on administrative leave pending the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.”

Mars Hill, Maine (WAGM) - From the Aroostook County Sheriff Office:

On April 14, 2021, at approximately 2:58 AM, Deputy Sheriffs from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on Scovil Street in Mars Hill.

When they arrived, an armed confrontation occurred outside a residence, resulting in a man being shot by a deputy sheriff.

The man died at the scene.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident, as it is standard practice when a law enforcement uses deadly force.

The investigation is in its early stages. The names of deputies involved and the individual who was shot will not be released until appropriate family notifications have been made.

No further details of the incident will be released during the pendency of the investigation.

