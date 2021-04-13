Woman celebrates 100th birthday in Bangor
There was a celebration at the Phillips Strickland House in Bangor for Thelma Merritt.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman in Bangor can now call herself a part of a very special club -the 100-year-old club.
Tuesday, April 13th is Thelma Merritt’s birthday and you bet people marked the milestone.
There was a cake for Thelma. Her family paid her a visit with presents of course. She also had a celebration with her friends at the Phillips Strickland House in Bangor.
Thelma is originally from Presque Isle and was a teacher there for 26 years.
She has two sons, one daughter, four grandkids, four great-grandkids, and one more on the way.
Thelma Merritt, said, ”It’s unbelievable. Good times and through bad times but I wish everyone could have the life I’d had.”
As you can see, Thelma is holding up a jar of jelly.
It’s her favorite kind and what’s even better is that her face is on it!
Thelma wants everyone to know she’s wearing a Boston Red Sox hat in the photo.
