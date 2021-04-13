Woman celebrates 100th birthday in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman in Bangor can now call herself a part of a very special club -the 100-year-old club.

Tuesday, April 13th is Thelma Merritt’s birthday and you bet people marked the milestone.

There was a cake for Thelma. Her family paid her a visit with presents of course. She also had a celebration with her friends at the Phillips Strickland House in Bangor.

Thelma is originally from Presque Isle and was a teacher there for 26 years.

She has two sons, one daughter, four grandkids, four great-grandkids, and one more on the way.

Thelma Merritt, said, ”It’s unbelievable. Good times and through bad times but I wish everyone could have the life I’d had.”

Thelma celebrates her 100th birthday. (WABI)

As you can see, Thelma is holding up a jar of jelly.

It’s her favorite kind and what’s even better is that her face is on it!

Thelma wants everyone to know she’s wearing a Boston Red Sox hat in the photo.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.