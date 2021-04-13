Two Midcoast 2nd graders make sizeable donations to animal shelter in Camden

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - The selfless acts of kindness from two kids in Camden are helping homeless cats and dogs in the midcoast area.

“It’s really inspiring to us, and we really appreciate it,” said Tabitha Lowe, Development Director, PAWS Animal Shelter.

Abigail Erickson and Parker Brown are not your average second graders.

The two from different schools, recently made donations to PAWS, an animal shelter in Camden to help the animals being housed there.

Abigail saved up money for over a year and hand-delivered cash and checks to the organization.

“That was just a lot of money from chores, birthdays, and Christmas,” said Abigail Erickson.

“I’m obsessed with animals. Pretty much just giving animals things, like here you go you’re alive here’s some money have something,” added Erickson.

“Her father and I are just so proud of her. She raised over $500 just by herself, and she gave it all away, which you don’t see a lot of 8-year-olds do,” said Erickson’s mom, Catherine Slye.

Parker decided for his birthday this year, instead of receiving gifts for himself, he wanted to gift to a cause he deeply cares about.

“I saw a YouTube video where they were donating stuff to animals, and so I saw that video and said let’s do that for my birthday. So I did it, and I really like dogs and cats,” said Parker Brown.

“It just speaks volumes to his heart, and being selfless in a time of need for everybody else,” Parker’s mom Diana Laite said.

Their donations to PAWS mean more than ever, considering the difficult times the shelter has faced due to the pandemic.

“For kids like Abby and Parker to step up and give up their birthdays or their holidays to help us out, it does make a huge difference to the animals and I think they really feel that from the kids,” added Lowe.

“I hope more kids see this and think of animals in their local communities and get out and help any way that they can,” said Slye.

PAWS is always accepting donations like Abigail and Parker’s.

A new program called Finnegan’s Friends, allows folks to donate monthly to the shelter.

For more information, you can their website.

