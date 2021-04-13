Advertisement

Public hearing held for five bills regarding health care

Lawmakers took part in public hearings on several bills regarding the issue.
Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Health care for Mainers took center stage in Augusta on Tuesday.

Lawmakers took part in public hearings on several bills regarding the issue.

They’re all part of the making Health Care Work for Maine package. It targets health care spending, the rise in prescription drug pricing transparency.

The package was unveiled last month with five bills in all.

The public hearings today featured testimonies and pharmaceutical companies.

Senate President Troy Jackson says he believes healthcare is a right.

”The idea is that we’re going to do everything possible and make it better for the people in Maine and hopefully that filters on down to DC so that they’ll do everything possible to help the people in this country,” Senate President Troy Jackson said.

Senate President Jackson says the next step would be for the bills to go into a work session.

If the bills pass there, he said they go to the house and senate for a debate.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the accident happened on private property, and was not part of a commercial...
Man killed after loading logs onto a trailer in Charleston.
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 12th
Maine CDC reports 308 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC
587 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths in Maine

Latest News

Money
Nearly $2M awarded to Maine Veterans’ Homes
A judge on Monday allowed the 16 states to file briefs in a support of a lawsuit brought by...
16 states back Alabama’s challenge to Census privacy tool
Man pleads guilty to possessing child porn.
Deer Isle man pleads guilty to possessing child porn
Thelma turned 100 on Tuesday.
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in Bangor