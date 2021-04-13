Public hearing held for five bills regarding health care

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Health care for Mainers took center stage in Augusta on Tuesday.

Lawmakers took part in public hearings on several bills regarding the issue.

They’re all part of the making Health Care Work for Maine package. It targets health care spending, the rise in prescription drug pricing transparency.

The package was unveiled last month with five bills in all.

The public hearings today featured testimonies and pharmaceutical companies.

Senate President Troy Jackson says he believes healthcare is a right.

”The idea is that we’re going to do everything possible and make it better for the people in Maine and hopefully that filters on down to DC so that they’ll do everything possible to help the people in this country,” Senate President Troy Jackson said.

Senate President Jackson says the next step would be for the bills to go into a work session.

If the bills pass there, he said they go to the house and senate for a debate.

