Advertisement

Officials knock down small wildfire in Glenburn

The fire broke out on Sandy Beach Road around 6 pm.
The fire broke out in Glenburn.
The fire broke out in Glenburn.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews responded to a wildland fire in Glenburn, Monday night.

It happened on Sandy Beach Road around 6 pm.

Officials say the fire was 20 to 30 feet away from a home.

It was burning through grass and leaves up this hill when officials got on the scene.

They say the cause is from a smoldering campfire that was left unattended.

Glenburn’s interim Fire Chief, Chris Lavoie explained, “This time of year it’s extremely crucial to make sure when you have a campfire that you extinguish thoroughly. Stir it around after you put water in it and apply more water. Make sure it’s completely out. What happens is on days like Monday when the wind picks up all it takes it one ember. When it’s as dry as the top fuel is that can start a fire.”

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the accident happened on private property, and was not part of a commercial...
Man killed in logging accident in Charleston, police investigating
The crash happened on the Targett Road.
Two injured in New Gloucester ATV crash
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
Hannaford issues recall for chicken tenders
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 12th
Maine CDC reports 308 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Taking time off between high school and college due to COVID concerns
Pandemic changing college plans for some H.S. seniors
Local Starbucks collecting donations for Bangor Humane Society.
Bangor Starbucks collecting donations for humane society
Ticks are already active this year, experts advise precautions
Take precautions to avoid tick bites
Ticks are already active this year, experts advise precautions