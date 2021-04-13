Officials knock down small wildfire in Glenburn

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Fire crews responded to a wildland fire in Glenburn, Monday night.

It happened on Sandy Beach Road around 6 pm.

Officials say the fire was 20 to 30 feet away from a home.

It was burning through grass and leaves up this hill when officials got on the scene.

They say the cause is from a smoldering campfire that was left unattended.

Glenburn’s interim Fire Chief, Chris Lavoie explained, “This time of year it’s extremely crucial to make sure when you have a campfire that you extinguish thoroughly. Stir it around after you put water in it and apply more water. Make sure it’s completely out. What happens is on days like Monday when the wind picks up all it takes it one ember. When it’s as dry as the top fuel is that can start a fire.”

No one was hurt.

