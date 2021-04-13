Advertisement

Nearly $2M awarded to Maine Veterans’ Homes

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Nearly two million dollars in emergency payments have been awarded to Maine Veterans’ Homes.

The money comes from the Department of Veterans Affairs through the CARES Act.

The funding will be used to ensure Maine veterans get quality health care through the pandemic.

The money will go to homes around the state.

Augusta will get almost $415,000, Bangor $426,000, and Machais $86,000.

Funding also went to homes in Caribou, Scarborough, and South Paris.

