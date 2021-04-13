Mostly Clear & Cool Tonight, Bright & Pleasant Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -High pressure currently centered over Quebec will continue to slowly build south towards Maine tonight, tomorrow and part of Thursday. The high will block a storm system both at the surface and aloft currently located across the Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley Regions from making much progress towards New England tonight and tomorrow, with the storm finally sliding east towards the northern Mid-Atlantic Coastline later Thursday into Friday. The high will bring Maine a mostly sunny sky tomorrow and Thursday. The temps both tomorrow and Thursday will continue to run a few to several degrees above normal, with highs ranging from the 50s to very low 60s, with the coolest temps each afternoon being found near the coastline.

Clouds will increase across Maine Thursday night, with rain and mixed precipitation developing over southern Maine late Thursday night and then spreading north across much of the rest of the state Friday morning. The storm will likely bring Maine a rather nasty Friday and Saturday, with rain and some snow along with a gusty northeast breeze. The combination of clouds and precipitation will hold the high temps both Friday and Saturday in the 40s, with the wind making it feel even chillier.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, with a north to northeast breeze between 5 and 10 mph and low temps in the 30s to near 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a northerly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the low-50s to low 60s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, steadiest south, with high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Blustery, with rain, mix and snow possible, and high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.