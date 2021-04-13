Mix of Sun & Clouds, Breezy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re starting our day similar to yesterday with lots of clouds. As the day progresses, we will see brightening skies with more and more sunshine developing by late morning through the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-50s to low 60s for highs this afternoon. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight and with diminishing wind expected, it will make for a chilly night. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 20s to low 30s north and low to mid-30s elsewhere.

High pressure building in from the north will bring us nice weather, keeping any storminess to our south through Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday look good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s to near 60° both days. Low pressure to our south will bring us some rain Friday afternoon mainly for areas south of Greenville and Millinocket while areas to the north look cloudy but dry. Temperatures on Friday will be cool due to the clouds and showers with highs only in the mid-40s to around 50°. As temperatures cool Friday night and early Saturday showers will likely mix with and/or change to snow showers especially as you head further north. Rain and snow showers will linger into Saturday morning then transition to rain showers during the afternoon before winding down late. Temperatures will remain cool Saturday with highs again only in the mid-40s to around 50°. Brighter weather is expected Sunday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and pleasant. Highs between 55°-62°. North/northeast wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Chilly with lows between 26°-36°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 54°-62°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers possible. Cool with highs in the mid-40s to around 50°.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with morning rain/snow showers possible then rain showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s to around 50°.

