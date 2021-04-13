Maine’s Mobile Vaccination Unit schedule unchanged amid J & J pause

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The pause on the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is not putting a pause on Maine’s Mobile Vaccination Unit.

The MVU opened it’s first of 11 clinics across the state Tuesday and will keep with that plan as previously announced.

Tuesday’s announcement about a small number of people having adverse reactions to the one time shot forced Maine officials to cancel roughly 150 appointments at the Oxford clinic.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine were used later in the day and efforts to reschedule those cancellations is underway.

Officials said appointments for people to receive their second dose will be scheduled in the days ahead.

“Our teams in partnership with FEMA are working hard right now so the mobile unit can and will continue its planned route to ten other towns across Maine because we are as determined as ever to get shots into the arms of Maine people in the rural and undeserved areas of Maine in particular,” said Governor Janet Mills.

The unit’s next stop is in Windham on April 18th.

It will make stops in Turner, Waterville, Old Town, Milbridge, Calais and Madawaska in May.

