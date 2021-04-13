Mainer explores ‘Dark’ side of New England history in new podcast

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new podcast is calling attention to the darker side of Maine history. Farmingdale native Kylie Low is the voice behind Dark Downeast, telling true crime stories from across New England.

She spoke with TV5′s Brittany McHatten about her mission and what’s next for her platform.

“I really feel like this show, and podcasting, is the amalgamation of my entire education, career, life experiences, passions, interests,” Low said. “It’s all come in to one.”

Kylie Low has found her calling. Already the producer of another successful show, the Goal Digger Podcast, the University of Maine alumna got an idea to launch one of her own. This one would focus on true crime across Maine and New England.

After the COVID-19 pandemic began, Kylie and her husband moved back home to Maine from New York. It was then she finally realized she had the time to dive in to her new project.

“With Dark Downeast, my mission is action and legacy,” Low said. “That keeps me pushing through those late Sunday nights where I know I have an episode out the next morning and I want to get it right.”

Out of the dozens of cases she’s covered, there’s one in particular that sticks with her the most -- and perhaps was what set Dark Downeast in motion.

“I was a reporting intern in Bangor, in college at UMaine, the day Ayla Reynolds went missing,” Low said. “I remember going up and knocking on the door at the home where she was last seen. That really sparked my interest in investigative journalism and that type of storytelling, but it also made it all the more real to me.”

Among the other high profile cases she’s covered: the 1988 murder of 12-year-old Sarah Cherry of Bowdoin. Her killer is currently serving life in prison.

And then there’s the myriad of lesser-known, unsolved cases. That includes the 1987 disappearance and murder of 20-year-old Janet Brochu, whose body was found in Pittsfield.

“Janet Brochu’s parents, both of them have passed away,” Low said. “She doesn’t have any siblings, as far as I know, and so I don’t know if anyone is advocating for her right now. But -- she was last seen alive with a man who is now serving a life sentence for the murder of another woman around the same time.”

Kylie initially set a goal of 50,000 downloads in 2021. She says she’s already quadrupled that, surpassing 200,000 downloads since launching a few months ago. She hopes an increased listenership will help bring cases to a conclusion.

“An overwhelming percentage of my audience are people right here in Maine, right here in New England,” Low said. “So the likelihood that they might know something, that they heard a whisper, and it only comes back to the surface when they hear my show, that would be the ultimate goal, you know, to bring something to the surface that may have been buried.”

She has a long list of cases that she’s working on for future shows, but if there’s a case you’d like covered, she’s always open to suggestions.

“I’ll keep creating, I’ll keep digging, if you’ll keep listening,” she said. “I’m in it. I’m in it for the long haul.”

You can find Kylie on the Dark Downeast website and Instagram.

New episodes of the podcast come out every Monday.

(Some pictures and video courtesy Leah Carter)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.