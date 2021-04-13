Advertisement

Maine wildfire specialist to receive highest award

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Maine Forest Ranger will receive one of the nation’s highest wildfire prevention awards Tuesday.

Governor Mills will be among those presenting Kent Nelson with the Silver Smokey Bear Award.

It recognizes outstanding service to prevent human-caused wildfires.

Nelson has worked for two decades as Maine’s wildfire prevention specialist.

