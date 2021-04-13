Advertisement

Maine among 12 states where salmonella outbreak is being investigated by the CDC

According to the CDC, at least one person in Maine became sick in connection to the raw meat...
According to the CDC, at least one person in Maine became sick in connection to the raw meat items.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ground turkey is being linked to an outbreak of salmonella in 12 states, including Maine.

The products were sold under the names- Nature’s Promise, Wegman and Plainville Farms.

They have the establishment number P-244 and are dated Jan. 1 to Jan. 10 of this year.

According to the CDC, at least one person in Maine became sick in connection to the raw meat items.

In all, at least 28 people reported symptoms.

There are no reported deaths – but two people were hospitalized.

While the items are no longer in stores, they could be in your freezers.

The CDC says any remaining product should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

