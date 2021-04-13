Health officials offer signs, symptoms of blood clots after Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Maine (WABI) - Maine is following the recommendation of federal officials and putting a pause on the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s based on six reports of a rare but dangerous type of a blood clot.

The CDC and FDA want to to take a closer look at the Johnson and Johnson Coronavirus vaccine to investigate its connection to rare blood clots.

For now the Maine CDC is shelving the shots.

“Now it’s also important to keep in mind if you just got the J&J vaccine that what we are talking about today is extremely rare. Again six cases that have been detected across the country out of 6.8 million doses of J&J vaccine that have been administered that’s fewer than one in every million,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC.

Dr. Noah Nesin with Penobscot Community Health Care says this recommendation is out of an abundance of caution.

He says there are certain things to look out for if you’ve recently received the vaccine.

“Signs and symptoms come from increased pressure in the head because the blood clot blocks the exit of blood from the brain and therefore headache, change in vision, confusion or disorientation, loss of consciousness obviously,” said Nesin.

Charles Ouellette owns Bangor Drug Company.

They’ve been administering the J&J vaccine and are working to provide other vaccine options like Pfizer and Moderna.

He says the hold on the single-dose shot doesn’t worry him.

“It actually gives me a little more confidence in it knowing that someone is out there monitoring side effects and keeping careful watch over how they’re given and what happens,” said Ouellette.

Nesin says he hopes everyone will continue to get alternative vaccines while the investigation takes place.

He says if Johnson and Johnson is deemed safe, he hopes people will feel comfortable taking it once again.

“Our experience with these vaccines now with tens of millions of doses of all three vaccines having been administered and lots of ongoing study is that they are still very effective, still very very safe,” said Nesin.

