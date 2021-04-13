Gov. Mills says J & J pause won’t stop reopening plans

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills says that the pause on the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine won’t impact Maine’s plans for the impending tourism season.

During Tuesday afternoon’s CDC briefing Mills said that Maine hasn’t been overly reliant on J & J shots.

So the lifting of gathering limits and expanded capacity in May are unchanged.

“Less than 6% of them have been the J&J so we don’t expect that big of an effect of the pause on our overall supply,” said Mills. “We do hope to get an increase in Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to keep us on track. And we will stay on track. And the restrictions lifting scheduled that I announced a month or so ago will remain in effect.”

For indoor gatherings, capacity can increase to 75% starting May 24 and 100% for outdoor gatherings.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.