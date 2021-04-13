Deer Isle man pleads guilty to possessing child porn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Deer Isle pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to possessing child porn.

According to court documents, police found the material on a computer and phones belonging to 38-year-old Nicholas Pettis.

Records say some of the material showed children under the age of 12.

Pettis faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.