CVS Pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccines in Maine effective Wednesday

Vaccines will be available in ten Maine cities.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Ten CVS Pharmacies in southern and central Maine will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Vaccines will be available at pharmacies in Augusta, Biddeford, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Kennebunk, Lewiston, Portland, Sanford, and Westbrook, the company said.

Appointments will become available on Tuesday, Apr. 13 for vaccinations beginning Wednesday, Apr. 14.

The vaccine is free to anyone who has health insurance or through the federal Health Resources and Services Administration program for uninsured patients.

