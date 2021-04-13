Children’s Center in Augusta gets big gifts for expansion project

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta organization offering specialized programs to young children with disabilities is getting a big gift.

For more than five decades The Children’s Center has provided a service unlike any other in the region.

They offer early intervention programs to young children with special needs and case management support for kids up to age 21.

They generally have a waiting list with more than 100 kids due to capacity issues.

But now they’re getting donations of $250,000 each from two families and Kennebec Savings bank to expand and renovate the facility.

President & CEO of Kennebec Savings Bank, Andrew Silsby, added “These are some of our most at risk children. And I think the Children’s Center tells a very compelling story in terms of how you can if you change that trajectory. It’s a lot fewer dollars in social cost to our society. And so putting the investment now on the early side of this really can change their lives. So, again, very, very proud to be able to be part of this.”

“It’s very humbling. And at the same time, it’s very gratifying to know that the community a gust of the greater Augusta community. And specifically, these three folks and institutions support children with special needs in our community, the way they do, I mean it’s really unbelievable to me,” Jeffrey Johnson, Executive Director, Children’s Center, said.

Norman and Theresa Elvin and David and Kaye Flanagan are the two families making major donations.

The children’s center hopes to have more updates on the project soon.

