Bangor councilors talk about potentially enforcing no homeless tents in certain public spaces

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor’s homeless population was the topic of discussion at a City Council Workshop meeting on Monday.

Bangor’s Community Services Program Manager Rindy Folger said homeless tents are popping up around the city.

As we approach the summer months there may be more. Folgers says as of Friday there were about a dozen tents that they know of. Bangor councilors talked about whether to enforce no tents on certain public spaces like the waterfront and parks.

It appears councilors were on board with that.

No decision was made on Monday night.

Now for the police department, the question comes down to enforcement.

Sgt. Wade Betters, Bangor Police Department, said, ”If talking and offering services doesn’t work are we ready to issue a trespass notice and take them into custody for refusing to leave the waterfront. That’s one of the biggest things we need to know. A reminder this is not something that we start with this is the end game here. "

“There are a lot of people who are struggling. There are a lot of people who need help. We are doing the best we can. But the question is what do we do next and what to do to prevent this problem from becoming worse,” Rindy Fogler, Community Services Program Manager, added.

Folger laid out long and short-term plans to combat homelessness in the city.

One of the first things would be what’s called “points of service.”

It looks at providing people with shelter and other essentials.

You can see all of the long and short-term plans on the city’s website.

Here’s the full discussion:

