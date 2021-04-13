Advertisement

587 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, 2 new deaths in Maine

Two residents of Oxford County died with the virus
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Newly released coronavirus cases by the Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - There are 587 newly recorded cases of coronavirus according to the Maine CDC.

That brings our 7-day average to about 370 new cases daily.

Also, two people in Oxford County died with the virus. We don’t have any additional information at this time about their ages or gender.

753 Mainers have died with the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Total cases since last March are now 54,827.

Of those, 41,482 are confirmed.

35 patients are in critical care, according to the Maine CDC. 13 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus according to Maine CDC
Kennebec County is reporting 62 new cases.

Penobscot County has 35. Somerset 22.

York County with nearly 150 new cases. 106 in Cumberland County.

75 newly recorded cases in Androscoggin County.

Both Knox and Piscataquis counties showing three additional cases each.

