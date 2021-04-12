Waterville Creates set to resume in-person programming

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville Creates is preparing to resume in-person programming this spring and summer.

The organization is a collaboration of several arts programs.

Starting June 1st the Waterville Opera House will reopen for rentals.

Railroad Square Cinema will open in July for the 24th annual Maine International Film Festival.

President Shannon Haines says they have been closed since March of last year.

She says while they have tried to continue programming virtually, in-person experiences are part of their core mission.

“I think when you think about the things that give you joy, it might not be cleaning the house and cooking dinner or going to work it’s those things, listening to music, watching a movie, creating a piece of artwork with your child. I just think it’s an essential part of health and well being and that’s why we offer this type of programming to our community,” said President and CEO of Waterville Creates Shannon Haines.

Various outdoor programming will also reopen like art in the Park at the Waterville Farmers Market.

For more information you can visit watervillecreates.org.

