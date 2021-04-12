Advertisement

Skowhegan H.S. remote for next two days

Skowhegan area schools to close after COVID-19 cases at charter schools
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan Area High School students are learning remotely Monday and Tuesday after 105 students and staff were asked to quarantine.

In a letter sent to parents, the school superintendent says the decision to shift to remote was not because of the coronavirus cases but due to a shortage of staffing.

“Our priority from the beginning of the pandemic has been to have all students in school every day,” wrote Jonathan Moody. “This situation was a unique one in that we aren’t electing to go remote because of a COVID-19 case or spread. We made the decision as we don’t have enough staffing at SAHS to run in-person school over the next two days.”

Jonathan Moody, Superintendent of Schools

95 students and 10 staff members are currently in quarantine after two positive cases at the high school.

The switch to remote learning took place Friday.

The plan is to return to in person instruction on Wednesday.

