Advertisement

Sheriff’s official: Georgia officers hurt in chase, shooting

Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.
Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.(Source: WGCL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMEN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said multiple officers were injured in a police chase that ended in a shooting Monday morning.

Carroll County Sheriff’s spokesperson Investigator Ashley Hulsey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the Georgia State Patrol began a chase in Bremen that ended near an intersection just south of Interstate 20.

It’s unclear how many officers were injured, and Hulsey said she isn’t aware of the officers’ conditions.

Additional details weren’t immediately released.

Photos showed multiple police vehicles blocking a road.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
The crash happened on the Targett Road.
Two injured in New Gloucester ATV crash
Hannaford issues recall for chicken tenders
Maine CDC data 4-11-21
Maine CDC reports 218 COVID-19 cases Sunday, no new deaths
Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and...
Police: Man charged after crashing motorcycle with infant on lap

Latest News

Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race kicks off next weekend.
KENDUSKEAG
After two consecutive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent, the island nation...
‘Huge’ explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 12th
Maine CDC reports 308 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
Prosecution case nears end in former officer’s trial in Floyd death