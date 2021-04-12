Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Milder than Normal the Next Few Days

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -High pressure currently centered over Quebec will build south towards Maine the next couple of days. The high will block a storm system both at the surface and aloft currently located across the Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley Regions from making much progress towards New England. The high will bring Maine a partly cloudy Tuesday, with the sky likely averaging out partly to mostly sunny both Wednesday and Thursday. The temps the next three days will continue to run a few to several degrees above normal, with highs ranging from the 50s to very low 60s the next three days.

A storm will gradually move east from Ohio River Valley late this week, with a tendency for clouds to increase across Maine beginning later Thursday or early Friday. The storm will likely bring some showers to Maine Friday and part of Saturday, with southern and coastal Maine having the best shot of seeing some shower activity later Friday and Saturday. The combination of clouds, showers and an onshore breeze will help hold the temps down Friday and Saturday, with high temps likely running in the 40s to lower 50s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, with a light north to northeast breeze between 5 and 15 mph and low temps in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, breezy, with a north to northeast breeze between 8 and 18 mph and highs in the 50s to near 60.

Wednesday: More sun than clouds, with a northerly breeze between 6 and 12 mph and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, possible scattered showers, especially south, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, possible showers, mainly south and coast, with high temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

