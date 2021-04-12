MSHA says PCHC will operate Bangor hotel as emergency shelter through September

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Since September, the Ramada Inn on Odlin Road in Bangor has been closed to the public and operated as an extension of the Hope House, a homeless shelter in Bangor.

After the recent arrest of a guest facing arson charges for setting fire to a building at a neighboring business, we looked into how long the hotel will be operating the way it is now.

Court records say surveillance video and a witness show 56-year-old Michael Benfield formally of Tacoma, Washington, with a gas can when the storage building at Fielder’s Choice Ice Cream went up in flames.

The documents also say a witness saw him pouring gas on a tree and that witness told PCHC staff who are currently running the temporary shelter at the Ramada Inn about what he saw.

PCHC would only answer our questions by email, one being why didn’t they turn surveillance video over to police until a court order was issued?

Chief Legal Counsel Megan Sanders says because the emergency shelter is licensed by the Maine DHHS as a substance use disorder program, federal law puts significant restrictions on how information is used and disclosed.

Fielder’s Choice has started rebuilding the storage facility. The owners tell me it’s at least $45,000 to rebuild, and that’s just the beginning.

Thousands of dollars worth of equipment was also lost in the fire.

The owners of Fielder’s Choice say they do have legal representation.

They say they released the requested information to the Bangor Police Department in less than one business day.

Maine State Housing says they have contracts around the state similar to the one with PCHC and the Ramada and provide funding for the hotel and operations then are reimbursed through FEMA.

For 357 Odlin Road, PCHC gets $347,668 and the Ramada gets $1,212,530.

Up until recently, it was on a month-to-month basis, but they will continue using the hotel until the end of September.

Currently, they have 55 guests at the shelter with three people in COVID-19 quarantine and isolation. 49 people have transitioned out since September, and guests have been vaccinated for the coronavirus. They say they provide access to substance use, mental health, medical, income, and employment opportunities.

“We’re curious what the end game, what the plan is, when this runs out.”

Business owner and Bangor City Council Chair Dan Tremble says the city does not run the shelter.

“When this runs out, where are those people going to be housed? What’s the long term plan, and we’re really concerned about the homeless population of folks from this area, and we really do want to take care of the people in this area that need housing. I mean, it’s concerning when you get people coming from Tacoma, Washington, committing arson, people from the Carolinas, you know, set, you know, here and there, they’ve committed murder in another state,” says Tremble.

He says they want to be able to support businesses and safely support those experiencing homelessness.

“It’s not to stigmatize the homeless. I mean, obviously, these people don’t likely want to be homeless, and we want to help them to get housing, but we also have this people in that population that might not be meeting the standards they should be, you know, they need to be dealt with.”

The Bangor Police Department call logs show they were called to the Ramada eight times, including twice for overdoses and once with a search warrant, after the fire.

They say calls drastically decreased after PCHC staff took over operations around the clock last summer.

