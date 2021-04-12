Advertisement

Milford Fire Department receives new rescue boat from Fire House Subs

Milford Fire Rescue applied for the roughly $18,000 grant to replace their old aluminum rescue boat.
By Connor Clement
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - The Milford Fire Department has a new rescue boat thanks to a grant from Fire House Subs.

The department took delivery of their new watercraft last Wednesday.

The new rescue boat has a rigid hull with hypalon tubing on the sides, and 40 horsepower jet drive motor.

Chief Joshua Mailman says this boat is designed to be more versatile for the conditions that they often find in the Penobscot River.

“A lot of portions do the Penobscot are pretty fast moving and the 15-horse is not enough for areas of the Penobscot. With this one being 40-horse and jet drive, and the rocky bottom of the river, it allows us to have better access through the body of water,” said Chief Mailman.

Over the next few weeks, Milford Fire Rescue personnel and mutual aid partners will be out conducting service training on the boat, to familiarize themselves with how the boat handles and it’s capabilities.

