Man killed in logging accident in Charleston, police investigating

CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - One man is dead following a logging accident in Charleston.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 4:00 Sunday afternoon on the school road.

Officials say the man was operating a tractor, loading logs onto a trailer.

One of the logs broke free - striking the cab of the tractor, killing the operator.

Authorities say the accident happened on private property, and was not part of a commercial logging operation.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.