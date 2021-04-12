Man killed in logging accident in Charleston, police investigating
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - One man is dead following a logging accident in Charleston.
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 4:00 Sunday afternoon on the school road.
Officials say the man was operating a tractor, loading logs onto a trailer.
One of the logs broke free - striking the cab of the tractor, killing the operator.
Authorities say the accident happened on private property, and was not part of a commercial logging operation.
An investigation is underway.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.