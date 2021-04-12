Maine proposal promises jobs, education for veterans

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Lawmakers in Maine are considering a proposal designed to make sure veterans in the state have access to more jobs and educational resources.

Democratic Sen. Joe Rafferty of Kennebunk proposed the “Veterans Bill of Rights” earlier in April.

It requires state officials to review examination and licensing eligibility of applicants who are veterans and to waive fees for them.

The proposal is similar to one submitted previously that died when the legislature adjourned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.