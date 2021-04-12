Advertisement

Maine gets more than $4M from can and trade auctions

The program has brought Maine more than $127 million over the years.
(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine officials say the state has received more than $4 million from an auction of carbon dioxide emission allowances during the first quarter of the year.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative says the auction was part of its cap-and-trade program.

The program is designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

The 11 states that participate in the greenhouse gas initiative limit emissions from power plants and allow companies to purchase allowances at auction.

The program has brought Maine more than $127 million over the years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
The crash happened on the Targett Road.
Two injured in New Gloucester ATV crash
Hannaford issues recall for chicken tenders
Maine CDC data 4-11-21
Maine CDC reports 218 COVID-19 cases Sunday, no new deaths
Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and...
Police: Man charged after crashing motorcycle with infant on lap

Latest News

Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race kicks off next weekend.
KENDUSKEAG
Maine proposal promises jobs, education for veterans
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated April 12th
Maine CDC reports 308 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The mobile vaccine unit is being sent to Maine by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Mobile vaccine unit set to begin operations in Oxford on Monday, Gov. Mills to unveil clinic