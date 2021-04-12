Maine CDC reports 308 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 308 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday. There have been nearly 328 new cases per day, on average, over the last week in Maine.

One more person has died, marking the 59th death in Kennebec County. In all, 751 Mainers have died with the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

There have been 54,256 total cases in Maine. Of those, 41,114 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated April 12th (WABI)

Kennebec County reported 41 new cases Monday. Penobscot County has 27. Aroostook County, 23.

Hancock, Knox, and Somerset counties also reported double-digit increases Monday.

Washington and Piscactaquis counties showed no change.

