Lots of Clouds & Patchy Drizzle AM, Variably Cloudy PM

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gray skies and some patchy drizzle to start our Monday. It looks like clouds will be prevalent for much of the day although breaks of sunshine will be possible this afternoon especially for areas closer to the coast. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than what we experienced this past weekend. Highs today will top off in the upper 40s to mid-50s. A gusty northeast breeze will make it feel a bit cooler though. The northeast breeze will average 10-15 MPH during the day with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy for tonight with lows dropping to the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday will start out very similar with mostly cloudy skies during the morning then breaks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 50s to near 60°. High pressure building in from the north will bring us brighter skies for midweek. Wednesday and Thursday look good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s to near 60° both days. Low pressure to our south may bring us some rain on Friday especially for areas south of Greenville and Millinocket while areas to the north look cloudy but dry. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Showers may linger into the start of the weekend.

Temperatures look pretty good overall for the week ahead. A bit cooler Friday & Saturday due to the chance of rain. (WABI)

Today: Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning then variably cloudy this afternoon. Highs between 48°-56°. Northeast wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 36°-42°. North/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy during the morning then becoming variably cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.