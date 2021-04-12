Bangor Starbucks collecting donations for humane society

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -When you go into the Bangor Starbucks, you may be wondering why there are pet items on display.

They’re collecting donations for the Bangor Humane Society.

They’re asking for things like toys, beds, food, blankets, and towels.

A table is set up right when you walk into the business on Bangor Mall Boulevard.

Local Starbucks collecting donations for Bangor Humane Society. (WABI)

That’s where you can drop off donations.

The company is participating in Global Month of Good.

It’s a chance to do something nice for the community.

Kassi Embelton, Starbucks Barista, said, ”Everyone here really loves animals. It’s just our thing. Pets come through the drive-thru all the time. It just makes our day. Bangor Humane Society is right down the road. It’s super great we get to contribute to them.”

The Starbucks employees say they’ll take all the donations over at the end of the month.

Happy Wednesday everyone! For the month of April, our store will be collecting supplies for the Bangor Humane Society!... Posted by Starbucks Bangor Mall Blvd. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.