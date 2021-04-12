Bangor Public Library welcomes patrons back for in person browsing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Public Library welcomed readers back in person today for the first time in over a year.

In person service closed last March due to the pandemic.

”It’s like having Christmas all over again,” said Frank Sprague, a library patron from Veazie.

It’s re-opening day at the Bangor Public Library.

Folks can once again browse the libraries collections in person, in a COVID safe, limited capacity environment.

Browsing blocks will be available each day from 10 to 12, and 2 to 4, allowing for cleaning in between.

“We are so excited to have people back in the building. People are able to come in and actually browse the shelves again on the first and second floors,” said Library Director Ben Treat.

After being forced to close due to the pandemic, the library went completely virtual, and contactless.

The library closed down on March 14th, 2020. Since then they’ve loaned out more than 150,000 books through their outdoor pickup program.

Anna and Frank Sprague of Veazie say they have been coming to the Bangor Library “Forever.”

They happily used the outdoor pickup program, but they prefer to be inside.

“We’ve been ordering the books online during the pandemic, and we were just waiting for the day when we could come in and browse. Being retired, we do a lot of reading. It makes it nice to be able to come down and get the reading material that we need,” said Anna Sprague.

Although limited browsing is back, not all typical library services are available yet.

“We’re not able to have people gathered together into one room to watch a lecture, or to have story time, all of that is still suspended and moved online,” said Treat.

No appointment is needed to browse the library, but masks are required and patrons should remain six feet apart.

And Library Director Ben Treat says they’ll continue to accommodate all of their readers.

“If you’re not comfortable coming into the building, you can still pick things up at our outdoor book pickup table using the service just like you did before,” added Treat.

Appointments will still be required for computer use, local history use, and children’s room use.

For more information you can visit bangorpubliclibrary.org

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.