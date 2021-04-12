A return to normal life at Bangor senior living center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a hard stretch of more than a year, there are signs that show us coming out the other side of the pandemic.

TV5 visited a local retired living facility Monday.

When you look around at Solstice Senior Living Center in Bangor something stands out... they don’t have to where masks.

How does it feel to be fully vaccinated, we asked Leila Fletcher-Robinson. “Wonderful,” she said.

“We’re back to close to normal, and it feels good,” said Carolyn Caswell.

“We’ve done a lot of work, ” said Matt Gagnon, Executive Director at Solstice. “All of our residents are vaccinated at this point. It’s been an extremely hard year for us here, and I’m sure everywhere else as well.”

There are still safety guidelines in place, but with residents fully vaccinated, it allows much more freedom.

That’s music to the ears of Carolyn and Leila.

“I play the piano when I feel like it,” Leila said.

“We can congregate more freely now that most of the people are vaccinated, so we gather in little groups now and socialize which we really couldn’t do before.” added Carolyn.

“I play games,” said Leila. “I was playing rummy cube, and I won today, and I’m happy, and I played bingo.”

“It’s been fantastic,” said Gagnon. “Attitude, depression, things like that they are all changing. Everybody’s happy. Of course, you have the sunshine and good weather recently so everything is going pretty smoothly and everyone is happy.”

Carolyn, who also runs the library at Solstice, says she got through the time apart from others by reading, a lot.

“It keeps our mind sharp,” she said.

All that reading makes her quite proficient at Jeopardy.

“Yes I do quite well on that from my arm chair,” she said.

Thankful for their books and music, and now one and other, things ahead are looking good at Solstice.

“It’s very uplifting I would say,” Carolyn said. “A big relief with summer coming on, and we’re hoping it will get out even more.”

“They have a place where they are having nice food, beautiful food.” added Leila. “The meats here are lovely. They are just as good as Arby’s.”

