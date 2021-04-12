54th annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race will look a little different this year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of the most popular canoe races in the country takes place right here in Maine next Saturday.

Connor Clement spoke to a race organizer about what this years edition will look like in the midst of the pandemic.

”It’s an annual long running event, that people look forward too, and they come from all over,” said Debbie Gendreau, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation, City of Bangor.

The Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race, held annually on the third weekend of April, is the largest paddling event in New England and one of the largest in the country.

This year’s 54th edition of the race will be much different than years past, due to the pandemic.

”We have 220 boats entered, 420 people. We cut in half this year due to COVID. We changed a few things up. We’re starting earlier at 8 am, and we’re having 5 different waves to spread things out with people,” added Gendreau.

Because of the smaller capacity of this years race, registration for the limited number of spots filled up fast.

”We are actually full right now. There’s nobody that can register now moving forward next week, and there’s no race day registration. People understand that we had to make these changes, and they’re just grateful,” said Gendreau.

After being cancelled due to COVID-19 last year, folks and organizers alike are just excited to see the event take place again, with the hopes of returning things to normal next year.

“Having it this year itself is just a great feat, it’s wonderful. Next year having it back to eight, nine-hundred people, a time where people gather and the economy here, it just brings people to Bangor,” said Gendreau.

