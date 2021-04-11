Advertisement

Two injured in New Gloucester ATV crash

The crash happened on the Targett Road.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WMTW) - An ATV crash in New Gloucester sent two people to a hospital Saturday.

The rollover happened on Targett Road around 5:20 PM.

New Gloucester Fire and Rescue says one person was rushed immediately to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The other rider was treated at the scene before being taken to CMMC.

The department is reminding people to wear a helmet and seatbelt in addition to riding safely.

