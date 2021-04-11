Advertisement

One person rescued from burning Westbrook home

Firefighters say one person was injured during a fire on Speirs Street
Firefighters say one person was injured during a fire on Speirs Street(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Westbrook firefighters rescued one person from a burning home late Saturday night.

Responders from Westbrook and South Portland were called to the home on Speirs Street around 11:30 PM.

Firefighters say two people were home when the fire started.

One person was rescued from a second floor window and treated for injuries.

Their condition is unknown.

The home appeared to have significant interior damage.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gendron passed away Friday.
UMaine Men’s Ice Hockey coach dies
Maine CDC stats of as Saturday, April 10
Maine CDC reports 312 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Hannaford issues recall for chicken tenders
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly
Bangor Car Meets wanted to spend their first meet of the season giving back to the community.
Local car enthusiasts looking to give back to community

Latest News

The crash happened on the Targett Road.
Two injured in New Gloucester ATV crash
Saturday's main fundraiser offered visitors 15 minutes of play-time with the rescues for a...
SPCA of Hancock County holds “Puppy Paw-looza” event Saturday
Massachusetts woman dies in motorcycle crash Saturday in Lyman
File image
One man dead after Saturday morning fire in Poland