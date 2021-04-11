Mostly Sunny Expected Expected This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A backdoor cold front passed through the state yesterday. This brought clouds and cooler temps to the region last night and this morning. This front will continue to work to the south throughout the morning before dissipating. A weak area of high pressure will build to our south later this afternoon. With that, we’re looking at some clouds in the southern half of the state this morning, however, the sunshine will return late morning and early afternoon. This area of high pressure will also force a storm system in the Great Lakes region to pass to our south over the next few days. It will be in the cooler side today but still above average with highs in the 50s.

That area of high pressure will slowly dissipate tomorrow morning. During the day Monday, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected with highs topping out in the 50s for most. The aforementioned area of low pressure will be to our southwest on Tuesday. With that, it looks like a mostly cloudy day. Highs will generally run in the 50s once again. Another dry day is expected Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be seasonably mild for this time of the year, in the mid to upper 50s. As we head into the later parts of the work week, there is the threat for some rain and maybe even a bit of snow. A few of the major computer models hint at a storm moving into the Gulf of Maine Thursday night into Friday. With that, there is the threat for rain and snow showers. We will keep a close eye on it over the next several days.

Today: Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, lows will fall back to the mid 30s north, to mid 40s south. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 50s for most. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs topping out in the 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild. Highs will run in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies, Highs will top out in the 50s once again. Rain and snow showers possible at night.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.