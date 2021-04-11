Maine CDC reports 218 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 218 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

No new deaths to report.

The state death toll remains at 750.

The 218 new cases brings the overall total to 53,960 since the pandemic began.

Of those, more than 40,900 are confirmed.

Breaking it down by county, Kennebec County has 27 new cases.

Penobscot has 23.

Knox County and Piscataquis County are the only counties not reporting a change.

Maine CDC County data 4-11-21 (WABI)

More than 28% of Maine’s population is now fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Maine CDC says more than 887,700 doses have been administered.

Of those, more than 511,000 have received their first shot.

That covers more than 38% of the state’s population.

More than 376,500 have received the final dose.

More than 17,000 shots were given out Saturday.

Maine CDC vaccines 4-11-21 (WABI)

