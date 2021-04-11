Advertisement

Lawsuit: Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December.(Source: Windsor Police via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Footage shows Caron Nazario had his hands in the air as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”

One of the officers responded, “Yeah, you should be!” He then pepper-sprayed Nazario, who is Black and Latino.

An officer said Nazario’s SUV had tinted windows, didn’t have a rear license plate and had been “eluding police.”

Nazario’s attorney says his client was trying to stop in a well-lit area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gendron passed away Friday.
UMaine Men’s Ice Hockey coach dies
Maine CDC stats of as Saturday, April 10
Maine CDC reports 312 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Hannaford issues recall for chicken tenders
The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop said he found five dog tags, a bullet jacket, a spark...
Quarter-century-old dog tag among items found in 12-foot SC gator’s belly
Bangor Car Meets wanted to spend their first meet of the season giving back to the community.
Local car enthusiasts looking to give back to community

Latest News

A York County sheriff vehicle drives onto the property where multiple people, including a...
Coroner: 6th person dead following South Carolina shooting
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a joint...
Trump: The key to Republican success is more Trumpism
Saturday's main fundraiser offered visitors 15 minutes of play-time with the rescues for a...
SPCA of Hancock County holds “Puppy Paw-looza” event Saturday
It has been 707 days since the UMaine softball team has played a home game. That streak was...
UMaine plays double header against University of Hartford at home Saturday