Increasing Clouds Tonight, Mostly Cloudy Skies Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak area of high pressure will move to our south later tonight. However, the clouds will still increase as an upper-level trough sits to our northeast. Clouds will increase this evening and we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies tonight. Lows will fall back to the upper 30s to mid 40s. This area of high pressure will also force a storm system in the Great Lakes region to pass to our south over the next few days.

That area of high pressure will slowly dissipate tomorrow morning. During the day Monday, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected with highs topping out in the 50s for most. The aforementioned area of low pressure will be to our southwest on Tuesday. With that, it looks like a mostly cloudy day. Highs will generally run in the 50s once again. Another dry day is expected Wednesday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be seasonably mild for this time of the year, in the mid to upper 50s. As we head into the later parts of the work week, there is the threat for some rain and maybe even a bit of snow. A few of the major computer models hint at a storm moving into the Gulf of Maine Thursday night into Friday. With that, there is the threat for rain and snow showers. We will keep a close eye on it over the next several days.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, lows will fall back to the mid 30s north, to mid 40s south. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 50s for most. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs topping out in the 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild. Highs will run in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies, Highs will top out in the 50s once again. Rain and snow showers possible at night.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.