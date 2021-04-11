Advertisement

Early arrival of warm weather means looking out for bears

FILE--A black bear looks for food in the sagebrush near a main road in Yellowstone National...
FILE--A black bear looks for food in the sagebrush near a main road in Yellowstone National Park in this file photo taken Thursday, Aug. 14, 1997, in Wyoming. The bear's presence drew a crowd of onlookers causing a minor traffic jam. Twenty years after park officials took efforts to reduce the feeding of bears by humans along the roads, thereby reducing &amp;quot;bear jams,&amp;quot; roadside bears have returned seeking natural food along road corridors that may be some of the last vacant bear habitat left in the park. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - This year’s early arrival of warm spring weather means it’s time for Maine residents to take precautions to avoid run-ins with black bears.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said the bears are leaving their dens and looking for food.

The department says that means bears might come to backyards looking for bird seed, garbage or pet food because of a lack of natural foods.

The wildlife department said residents should rake up unused bird seed, remove birdfeeders until November, keep pet food and trash inside or in secure areas and clean grills thoroughly after use.

