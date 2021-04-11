Early arrival of warm weather means looking out for bears

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - This year’s early arrival of warm spring weather means it’s time for Maine residents to take precautions to avoid run-ins with black bears.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said the bears are leaving their dens and looking for food.

The department says that means bears might come to backyards looking for bird seed, garbage or pet food because of a lack of natural foods.

The wildlife department said residents should rake up unused bird seed, remove birdfeeders until November, keep pet food and trash inside or in secure areas and clean grills thoroughly after use.

