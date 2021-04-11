Acceptable ME hosts “Body Positivity” photoshoot

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - A competitor for Miss Maine is using her platform to promote body positivity among girls.

Shannon Elizabeth is competing as Miss Knox County in the Miss Maine competition in June, where she hopes to be the first ever plus-sized individual on the Miss America stage.

She’s using her newfound fame to promote “Acceptable ME”, an initiative focused on breaking stereotypes around traditional beauty standards, which held a photoshoot in Camden for several women yesterday.

The shoot not only encouraged participants to break out of their comfort zones, but also served as a fundraiser for the Miss America Foundation, which provides scholarships to young women.

Shannon says that she hopes to serve as a role model and help others accept themselves for who they are.

“I want to break all these stereotypes and show that you can be accepted for who you are and that you are lovable the way you are, and that there’s nothing wrong with the way you are,” said Shannon in an interview.

And if you’d like to donate to Acceptable ME, you can find info on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.